Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Position in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $9,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total transaction of $223,050.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,104.60. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Argus set a $200.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $213.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.45.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $195.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $197.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.82%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

