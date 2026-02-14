D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Shares Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.80 and last traded at C$7.80. 10,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 4,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.00.

D2L Trading Down 3.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.29.

D2L Company Profile

D2L, trading under OTCMKTS:DTLIF, is a global provider of cloud-based learning solutions designed to enhance educational outcomes and workforce training. At the core of its offerings is Brightspace, an integrated learning management system (LMS) that supports virtual, blended and in-person learning. The platform delivers a range of tools for course design, assessment, analytics and personalized learning paths, enabling institutions and organizations to track learner progress and adapt content in real time.

The company serves a diverse client base, including K-12 school districts, colleges and universities, and enterprise-level corporate training programs.

