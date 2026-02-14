Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Short Interest Up 48.0% in January

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,325,975 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the January 15th total of 2,923,826 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,195,925 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,195,925 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,045,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,951.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,926,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,076,000 after buying an additional 2,784,291 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,348,000 after buying an additional 423,940 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,610,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,047,000 after buying an additional 57,312 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,336,000 after buying an additional 204,694 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.85. 4,960,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140,831. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.60. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $76.09. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.1347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

