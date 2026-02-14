Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Update

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 31,448 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the January 15th total of 20,982 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,747 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,747 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Good Times Restaurants worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTIM remained flat at $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $12.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 0.75%.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants International, Inc (NASDAQ: GTIM) owns, develops, operates and franchises quick-service restaurants under the Good Times Burger & Frozen Custard brand. The company’s restaurants feature a signature menu built around hand-pressed, fresh-never-frozen beef burgers, homemade buns, fresh-cut fries, handcrafted milkshakes and frozen custard desserts. Good Times supplements its core offerings with seasonal items and limited-time promotions designed to appeal to a variety of customer tastes.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Good Times has expanded through a mix of company-owned locations and franchising agreements.

