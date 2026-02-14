Hamak Gold (LON:HAMA) Trading Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.13 and last traded at GBX 1.13. 724,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,552,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.33. The company has a market cap of £4.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.20.

In other news, insider Nicholas Karl Smithson purchased 947,965 shares of Hamak Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £9,479.65. 21.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hamak Strategy Ltd. (LSE: HAMA / OTCQB: HASTF), a Company combining traditional gold exploration in Africa with a Digital Asset Treasury Management strategy.

