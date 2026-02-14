BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $5.38 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial $SYF

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 15.72%.The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

Synchrony Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Synchrony Financial this week:

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 52,556 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $3,800,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 94,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,254.72. The trade was a 35.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 32,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 127,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,252,880. The trade was a 20.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,556 shares of company stock valued at $6,419,730. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.