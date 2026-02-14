Balboa Wealth Partners Takes Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF $IDU

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 2.6%

IDU stock opened at $117.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.61. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $91.91 and a 52 week high of $117.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.36 and a 200 day moving average of $110.33.

Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market. Its components primarily include utilities companies. BlackRock Fund Advisors acts as an investment adviser of the Fund.

