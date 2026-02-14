Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF (NYSEARCA:AIVC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF (NYSEARCA:AIVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 940 shares, an increase of 154.7% from the January 15th total of 369 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,464 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,464 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF Stock Up 1.2%

AIVC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.99. 555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775. Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $75.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.48.

Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF

About Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF by 177.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000.

The Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF (AIVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg AI Value Chain NR index. The fund is passively managed to invest in an equal-weighted portfolio of companies from around the globe engaged in cloud computing, AI hardware, and semiconductors. AIVC was launched on Mar 8, 2016 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

