SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) Short Interest Down 45.4% in January

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 489 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the January 15th total of 896 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SIMS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.36. SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $48.58.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 2.58% of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (SIMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies that focuses on innovative infrastructure. SIMS was launched on Dec 26, 2017 and is managed by State Street.

