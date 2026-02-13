iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Stock Position Reduced by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,494 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $43,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of STIP opened at $102.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.00. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.63 and a twelve month high of $103.93.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

