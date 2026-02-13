Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 63,267 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 241,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,267 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $15,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $78.00 price target on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Key Stories Impacting Equity Residential

Here are the key news stories impacting Equity Residential this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $71 (maintained a “neutral” rating), giving institutional support that can attract buyers. Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target

Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $71 (maintained a “neutral” rating), giving institutional support that can attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Independent analysts (Evercore ISI, Cantor Fitzgerald) published bullish price-appreciation forecasts, adding more analyst-level conviction that could support the share price over time. Evercore ISI Forecast Cantor Fitzgerald Forecast

Independent analysts (Evercore ISI, Cantor Fitzgerald) published bullish price-appreciation forecasts, adding more analyst-level conviction that could support the share price over time. Positive Sentiment: Operational note: management reported benefits from AI and automation in 2025, which could reduce operating costs and improve margins over time. AI & Automation Article

Operational note: management reported benefits from AI and automation in 2025, which could reduce operating costs and improve margins over time. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarter was mixed — a very small EPS miss (~$0.01) and modest revenue growth; management provided Q1 and FY 2026 EPS guidance (Q1: $0.94–$0.98; FY: $4.02–$4.14), which sets expectations but is not a fresh catalyst. EQR Earnings & Guidance

Recent quarter was mixed — a very small EPS miss (~$0.01) and modest revenue growth; management provided Q1 and FY 2026 EPS guidance (Q1: $0.94–$0.98; FY: $4.02–$4.14), which sets expectations but is not a fresh catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend remains attractive (~4.3% yield) for income investors, but the payout ratio (~95%) limits room for further increases and is a structural consideration.

Dividend remains attractive (~4.3% yield) for income investors, but the payout ratio (~95%) limits room for further increases and is a structural consideration. Negative Sentiment: A wave of insider selling by senior executives (EVPs and the COO) on Feb. 10–11 has been reported and called out by coverage services; coordinated sells often spook traders and can create short-term downward pressure. TipRanks Insider Article

A wave of insider selling by senior executives (EVPs and the COO) on Feb. 10–11 has been reported and called out by coverage services; coordinated sells often spook traders and can create short-term downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: SEC Form 4 filings confirm material disposals by named insiders (e.g., Garechana, Manelis, Carraway), amplifying the negative signal for short-term traders watching insider flows. Garechana Form 4

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Robert Garechana sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $236,877.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,536.20. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $375,474.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,512.03. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,058 shares of company stock worth $655,078. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.63. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $75.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $781.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.35 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.54%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.