Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.1250.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMRA. Guggenheim upgraded Neumora Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 1st.

NMRA opened at $3.25 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $543.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRA. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 63.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,008,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 776,856 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,445,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 281,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 481,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neumora Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision therapies for disorders of the central nervous system. The company applies an integrated approach that combines advanced biological insights, single-cell genomics and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of novel treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Neumora’s product pipeline spans small molecules, biologics and gene-based modalities targeting areas of high unmet need such as neurodegenerative conditions, mood and anxiety disorders, neuropathic pain and movement disorders.

