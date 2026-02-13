TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Receives C$188.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$188.08.

TVK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$179.00 to C$184.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$195.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TerraVest Industries from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$150.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, December 12th.

TerraVest Industries Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of TSE TVK opened at C$134.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$154.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$144.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.57. TerraVest Industries has a 12-month low of C$100.31 and a 12-month high of C$176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of C$408.35 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries will post 4.4510412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company’s operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk LPG transport trailers, LPG delivery & service trucks, bulk LPG storage tanks, residential & commercial LPG tanks, dispensers, and other products.

