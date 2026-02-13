TORC Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $2.5439. TORC Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 17,000 shares.

TORC Oil & Gas Stock Down 7.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.

About TORC Oil & Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was a Canada-based exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company’s core activities centered on light oil assets in the Viking formation within the Williston Basin, with major operations in west-central Saskatchewan and parts of Alberta. Using horizontal drilling paired with multi-stage fracturing techniques, TORC pursued efficient, capital-disciplined development of its resource base while emphasizing operational performance and environmental stewardship.

In its pursuit of sustainable growth, TORC implemented pad drilling to optimize well spacing and minimize surface disturbance, alongside enhanced completion techniques designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and water usage.

