Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 477.26 and traded as high as GBX 508. Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 495.71, with a volume of 7,926,524 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 550 to GBX 570 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 475 to GBX 625 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 502.50.

Close Brothers Group Stock Up 0.6%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 503.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 477.26. The company has a market cap of £748.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 59.30 EPS for the quarter. Close Brothers Group had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Close Brothers Group plc will post 66.0070671 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Close Brothers Group

In other news, insider Mike Morgan purchased 2,841 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 507 per share, with a total value of £14,403.87. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Featured Stories

