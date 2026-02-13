Insider Selling: Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Chairman Sells $26,354,588.40 in Stock

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) Chairman Jon Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. This trade represents a 33.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $161.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.44. The stock has a market cap of $374.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $179.99.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.