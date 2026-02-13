Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS) Short Interest Update

Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,965 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the January 15th total of 20,739 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,762 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,762 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 323,443 shares of Odysight.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $1,077,065.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,063 shares of company stock worth $2,165,701. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Odysight.ai stock. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Odysight.ai makes up about 0.1% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned approximately 1.23% of Odysight.ai as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODYS opened at $5.58 on Friday. Odysight.ai has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $91.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97.

Odysight.ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Odysight.ai had a negative return on equity of 56.38% and a negative net margin of 420.41%.The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Odysight.ai in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Odysight.ai, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of micro cameras and supplementary technologies. Its devices can used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research, and defense industries. The company was founded on March 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

