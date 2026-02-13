discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Insider Purchases £1,280 in Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) insider Clive Watson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 640 per share, for a total transaction of £1,280.

DSCV stock opened at GBX 636.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.88. The firm has a market cap of £618.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 609.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 608.34. discoverIE Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 472.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 754.

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 19.50 earnings per share for the quarter. discoverIE Group had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that discoverIE Group plc will post 37.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSCV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised discoverIE Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 735 to GBX 850 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, discoverIE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 830.

discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that design and manufacture innovative electronic components for industrial use. The Group provides application-specific components to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) internationally, with a focus on key markets driven by structural growth and increasing electronic content, namely renewable energy, medical, transportation, security, and industrial & connectivity.

The Group employs c.4,500 people across 20 countries. Its principal operating units are located in Continental Europe, the UK, China, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand, Mexico and the USA.

