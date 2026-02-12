Vale (NYSE:VALE) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.3750, with a volume of 44873354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Vale from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on Vale from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vale from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.2331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vale by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

