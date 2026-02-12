Insider Selling: Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) VP David Sampsell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $49,544.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 29,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,489.60. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Digi International Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 250,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,587. Digi International Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $122.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Digi International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in Digi International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2,215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DGII shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Digi International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digi International

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digi International Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services designed to link devices to networks and applications securely. The company develops a broad range of networking hardware, including cellular and Ethernet routers, gateways, embedded modules and adaptors, as well as accessories and antennas. Digi’s solutions enable businesses to deploy remote monitoring, control and automation systems across diverse industries such as transportation, utilities, healthcare, retail and industrial manufacturing.

In addition to its physical devices, Digi offers cloud-based management software and professional services that simplify device configuration, monitoring and over-the-air updates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.