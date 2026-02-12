JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 469,197 shares, a growth of 165.2% from the January 15th total of 176,894 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,887 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 480,887 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

JIRE traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.11. 134,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,802. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $81.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.54.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.