CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading Down 21.3% – Here’s Why

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) shares were down 21.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 290,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 92,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

CGX Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$62.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15.

About CGX Energy

(Get Free Report)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana. CGX Energy Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.