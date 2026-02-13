Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 1172416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAVI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on Navient in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Navient Stock Down 4.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $915.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.29). Navient had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.The company had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Navient has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Navient by 79.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Navient by 3,045.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) is a specialized provider of asset management and business processing solutions, with a primary focus on student loan servicing. Established in 2014 through the separation from Sallie Mae, Navient assumed responsibility for servicing federal and private education loans, positioning itself as one of the largest servicers of higher education debt in the United States.

The company’s core activities center on federal student loan servicing under contracts with the U.S.

