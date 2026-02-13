Ilika (LON:IKA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 28 and last traded at GBX 30, with a volume of 590641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50.

Ilika Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 40.34.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc (LON: IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Ilika works closely with its ecosystem of partners to provide them with customisable Stereax micro batteries that provide the specific power requirements their IoT or MedTech application requires. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

Featured Stories

