Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%.

Bridgeline’s core products led by HawkSearch now comprise 60% of revenue, grew 17% quarter-over-quarter to $2.4M, and average revenue per customer rose to $33,000 with a 107% net revenue retention , signaling strong upsell and customer stickiness.

Financials showed progress toward profitability: total revenue was $3.9M, operating expenses declined to $2.8M, net loss narrowed to $0.1M, and adjusted EBITDA turned positive at $122K versus a negative $193K year-ago.

Liquidity and capitalization remain potential risks—cash was $1.5M (accounts receivable $1.6M) while 860K warrants are outstanding (strikes ~$2.51–$2.85, near-term expiries) which could be dilutive or indicate funding sensitivity if growth requires more capital.

Financials showed progress toward profitability: total revenue was $3.9M, operating expenses declined to $2.8M, net loss narrowed to $0.1M, and adjusted EBITDA turned positive at $122K versus a negative $193K year-ago. Liquidity and capitalization remain potential risks—cash was $1.5M (accounts receivable $1.6M) while 860K warrants are outstanding (strikes ~$2.51–$2.85, near-term expiries) which could be dilutive or indicate funding sensitivity if growth requires more capital.

BLIN traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.70. 196,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,268. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,069 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLIN shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.62 target price on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.62.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is a software-as-a-service company that delivers digital experience management solutions to mid-market and enterprise organizations. The company’s core offering, the LX Platform, integrates content management, e-commerce, customer portals and digital marketing tools into a unified cloud-based environment. Bridgeline’s platform is designed to help businesses streamline the delivery of personalized content and commerce capabilities across web, mobile and other channels.

The LX Platform features modules for web content creation, online storefront management, customer self-service portals and marketing automation.

