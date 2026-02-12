WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 200,367 shares, a growth of 158.4% from the January 15th total of 77,532 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,724 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 405,724 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 122.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Sincerus Advisory LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth about $746,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.7%

DEM traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.18. The stock had a trading volume of 134,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,135. WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.85.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index. At the index measurement date, companies within the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index are ranked by dividend yield.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.