nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Director Sells $572,600.00 in Stock

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) Director Susan Cameron sold 5,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $572,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,140.60. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:NVT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.80. 3,403,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,350. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $120.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average of $101.18.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 19.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 15.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.5% in the third quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

