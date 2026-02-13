Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Issues Earnings Results

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Definity Financial had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Definity Financial stock traded up C$1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$66.51. 351,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,375. The company has a market cap of C$7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.16. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$57.25 and a twelve month high of C$79.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$71.36.

In other Definity Financial news, insider Craig Edward David Richardson sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.80, for a total value of C$133,174.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7 shares in the company, valued at C$495.60. This represents a 99.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFY. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on Definity Financial from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$88.00 price target on Definity Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$78.36.

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

