Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.56 and last traded at $36.17. 18,134,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 37,980,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APLD shares. Arete Research assumed coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Northland Securities set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -66.98 and a beta of 7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99.

In other news, Director Chuck Hastings sold 45,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $1,773,718.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 388,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,979,508.04. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $385,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 200,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,105.86. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,593 shares of company stock worth $9,003,278. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Digital by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,168,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,908 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 21,859,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,120,000 after buying an additional 592,314 shares in the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 11,339,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Digital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,151,000 after buying an additional 304,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 24,356.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,219,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital’s modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

