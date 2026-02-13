IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Down 6.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.51 and last traded at $40.03. 29,891,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 45,492,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.67.

Positive Sentiment: Major banks underwrote a large credit package (reported ~$3.6B) to fund GPU expansion, easing dilution risk and validating IREN’s AI pivot — a material vote of confidence tied to the Microsoft deal and the company’s growth plan. IREN Bounces Back

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald flagged the recent after‑hours dip as a buying opportunity amid IREN's AI pivot — support from a well‑known broker likely helped short‑term demand.

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a "Buy" rating on IREN, providing additional analyst backing.

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other coverage highlight management's $3.4B AI cloud ARR target for 2026 and the company's secured power capacity (~4.5 GW) — this is the bull case but depends on successful execution and revenue recognition timing.

Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest posts in the feed show zero shares (and NaN changes) — likely a data glitch; there is no clear evidence of elevated short pressure affecting today's move.

Short‑interest posts in the feed show zero shares (and NaN changes) — likely a data glitch; there is no clear evidence of elevated short pressure affecting today’s move. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut multiple near‑term EPS estimates substantially (Q3/Q4 2026, FY2026, FY2027), citing weaker short‑term results, which increases near‑term earnings uncertainty despite retaining a Buy rating and $80 target.

Negative Sentiment: Some outlets and investor commentary question whether the recent dip is "safe to buy," emphasizing execution risk around data‑center builds and the timing of ARR recognition — these cautionary takes can amplify selling in volatile sessions.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IREN shares. Zacks Research raised IREN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Roth Mkm set a $94.00 price objective on shares of IREN and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IREN in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of IREN in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 4.27.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.64 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 56.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of IREN by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in IREN by 26.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in IREN by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IREN by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IREN in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

