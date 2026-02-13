JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.36 and last traded at $57.44. 6,514,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 6,323,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.41.
The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $57.53.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.4657 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
