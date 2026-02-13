JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.36 and last traded at $57.44. 6,514,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 6,323,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.41.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $57.53.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.4657 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 85,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

