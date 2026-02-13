IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Down 7% – Should You Sell?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.89 and last traded at $31.26. 17,924,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 21,155,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IONQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IonQ from $32.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Get IonQ alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

IonQ Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94.

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $4,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 432,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,285,364.24. This represents a 18.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 60,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,145. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,000. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 119.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IonQ by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in IonQ by 485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.