Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 78,849 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the January 15th total of 34,496 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,672 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,672 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

In other Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 51,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $703,549.80. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 9,851,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,968,194.10. This represents a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 430,690 shares of company stock worth $5,811,788.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFJ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,006,000 after purchasing an additional 88,073 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,651,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,494,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,404,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after buying an additional 114,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 735,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 95,006 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Price Performance

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 258,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,189. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $13.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

The Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE: NFJ) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income and total return through a combination of equity securities, fixed-income instruments and an equity option‐writing strategy. The fund allocates its assets among U.S.-listed common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities and corporate bonds, while employing covered call and put option overlays to generate additional premium income and enhance yield.

Launched in February 2011, NFJ is managed by the investment professionals at Virtus Investment Advisers, LLC, who focus on identifying dividend-paying companies with strong fundamentals and attractive valuations.

