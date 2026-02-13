AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LODI) Short Interest Update

AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LODI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,489 shares, an increase of 137.1% from the January 15th total of 4,424 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,776 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,776 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of LODI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31. AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $26.57.

AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF (LODI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of income producing, USD-denominated fixed income securities. The fund may hold debt of any maturity but estimates to have an average portfolio duration of three years or less. LODI was launched on Dec 3, 2024 and is issued by Advisors Asset Management.

