Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 2% – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) was down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $599.57 and last traded at $600.64. Approximately 80,001,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 59,083,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $613.11.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $619.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $603.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $1,394,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $1,785,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 183,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,784,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

