Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 2% – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) was down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $599.57 and last traded at $600.64. Approximately 80,001,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 59,083,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $613.11.
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large-cap tech and AI leadership remain the primary engines for the Nasdaq-100, supporting QQQ inflows and performance. Should You Buy the Invesco QQQ ETF With the Nasdaq Near a Record High? Here’s What History Says.
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing AI-driven semiconductor demand and capex themes could lift holdings within QQQ (chip and AI exposure benefit the ETF). AI Semiconductor Demand Could Propel These ETFs
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-market updates showed modest upside earlier this week, indicating intraday volatility and split sentiment among traders. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2/12/2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest updates in the feed show anomalous/zero values (likely data issues), so they shouldn’t be interpreted as meaningful short-squeeze risk today.
- Negative Sentiment: Hawkish interpretation of January jobs (strong payrolls/NFP) has raised concerns that rates could stay higher for longer, pressuring long-duration growth names concentrated in QQQ. Dow Jones And U.S. Index Outlook: Hawkish NFP Sends Stocks Lower
- Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment shows rising pessimism in the AAII survey, which can weigh on risk appetite for equity ETFs like QQQ. AAII Sentiment Survey: Pessimism Rebounds
- Negative Sentiment: Several market commentaries warn that an AI-driven “Goldilocks” narrative and concentration in a few winners could leave the market vulnerable to a correction if macro surprises shift—heightening downside risk for QQQ. AI Goldilocks Is Fooling The Market
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.0%
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $619.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $603.29.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $1,394,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $1,785,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 183,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,784,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
