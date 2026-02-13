Short Interest in Absolute Select Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ) Rises By 135.0%

Absolute Select Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 24,977 shares, an increase of 135.0% from the January 15th total of 10,627 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,908 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,908 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Absolute Select Value ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Absolute Select Value ETF stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. Absolute Select Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Absolute Select Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 125.0%.

Absolute Select Value ETF Company Profile

The Absolute Select Value ETF (ABEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA Total Stock Market index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks seeking positive absolute returns. ABEQ was launched on Jan 22, 2020 and is managed by Absolute.

