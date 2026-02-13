Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $325.56 and last traded at $328.39. 8,958,666 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 8,175,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $339.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $273.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $260.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 39.26%. Applied Materials has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $952,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 84,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,095,782.24. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $155,617.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,653.89. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,609 shares of company stock worth $2,044,898 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

