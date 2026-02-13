Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 38,371,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 46,285,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

MARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 5.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $297,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,517,566 shares in the company, valued at $37,989,712.80. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $398,723.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 248,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,537.68. The trade was a 12.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,228. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,706,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,455,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 104.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,098,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172,110 shares during the period. Marex Group plc grew its position in Marathon Digital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 10,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,037,000 after purchasing an additional 259,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,957,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,434,000 after purchasing an additional 251,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

