Insider Selling: NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 40,000 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,800. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 12th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 150,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $304,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 60,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $121,200.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 54,780 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $128,733.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 65,220 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $155,223.60.

On Tuesday, January 27th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $238,000.00.

On Monday, January 26th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 130,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $305,500.00.

On Friday, January 16th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 230,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $604,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 135,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $369,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 170,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $375,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 130,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $282,100.00.

NET Power Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NPWR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 2,110,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,190. NET Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $455.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $5.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $6.00. On average, analysts expect that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

NPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NET Power in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded NET Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NET Power from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Institutional Trading of NET Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in NET Power by 44.9% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NET Power by 48.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

About NET Power



NET Power, Inc is an energy technology company focused on developing and commercializing power generation plants that burn natural gas and other fuels with near-zero carbon emissions. The company’s core innovation is the proprietary Allam-Fetvedt Cycle, a supercritical carbon dioxide power cycle that captures all carbon dioxide produced during combustion without the need for separate carbon capture systems. By integrating gas combustion, heat exchange and carbon dioxide separation into a single closed-loop process, NET Power aims to deliver baseload power with efficiencies and emissions profiles competitive with conventional and renewable generation sources.

Since demonstrating its first full-scale Allam-Cycle facility in La Porte, Texas, NET Power has moved from pilot operation toward commercial deployment.

