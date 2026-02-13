Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Short Interest Up 127.2% in January

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 43,023 shares, an increase of 127.2% from the January 15th total of 18,939 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,187 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 114,187 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO traded down $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $119.46. 148,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,644. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.50. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $123.29. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valpey Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 11,020.6% in the 4th quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 2,101,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,351 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 879,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,110,000 after buying an additional 34,357 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,655,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 452,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,025,000 after buying an additional 50,093 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

