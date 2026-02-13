CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 1% – Should You Sell?

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $402.29 and last traded at $411.54. 3,486,535 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 3,086,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $415.81.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 1st. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.73.

The firm has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.62, a P/E/G ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $464.22 and a 200-day moving average of $474.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total value of $11,916,577.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,054,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,695,075.02. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total value of $5,498,758.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 342,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,399,015.90. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,216,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,748,000 after purchasing an additional 340,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,922,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,073,000 after acquiring an additional 117,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,227,000 after purchasing an additional 137,224 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,699,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

