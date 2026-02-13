Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDUS) Short Interest Up 131.8% in January

Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,546 shares, a growth of 131.8% from the January 15th total of 5,412 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,162 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,162 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF Stock Performance

HDUS traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.56. 7,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.95. Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $67.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDUS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.72% of Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF

The Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (HDUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Disciplined US Equity index. The fund is passively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of US large-cap stocks that target balanced exposures across value, momentum, and quality factors at lower volatility level, while controlling overall active risk factors. HDUS was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by Hartford.

