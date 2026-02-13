Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.350-17.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSA. Evercore decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $309.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $329.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.63.

PSA traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $294.67. 2,149,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.54 and a 1-year high of $322.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $929,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G PLC now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1,306.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company’s core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

