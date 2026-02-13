Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 10.8% – What’s Next?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $136.60 and last traded at $138.79. 13,220,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 13,087,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BE. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 3.07.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $37,979.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,219,045.88. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $282,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 90,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,632.40. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 14,639 shares of company stock worth $1,496,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% during the third quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,683,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,679,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

