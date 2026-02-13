Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $229.64 and last traded at $231.29. Approximately 10,280,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 13,538,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $250.00 target price on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.88.

The stock has a market cap of $288.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

