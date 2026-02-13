Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.0 million-$340.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.7 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.800-1.200 EPS.

NUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $14.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $497.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $370.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-1.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,374,000 after buying an additional 96,988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after buying an additional 193,987 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,319,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 88,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 65,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 84.4% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 396,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 181,601 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a Utah-based direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and dietary supplements. Operating through a network marketing model, Nu Skin offers a portfolio of wellness, anti-aging skin care, hair care and nutritional products designed to support healthy living and appearance. The company leverages independent distributors to market its offerings directly to consumers across multiple channels, including online platforms and localized events.

Founded in 1984 by Blake M.

