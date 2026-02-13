Short Interest in GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Increases By 634.6%

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 234,255 shares, an increase of 634.6% from the January 15th total of 31,889 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,698,025 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 23.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 23.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,698,025 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GlucoTrack in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlucoTrack presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

GlucoTrack Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlucoTrack

GCTK stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $1.63. 39,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,686. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.32. GlucoTrack has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GlucoTrack stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Free Report) by 102,125.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.85% of GlucoTrack worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain. The company was formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc and changed its name to GlucoTrack, Inc in November 2021. GlucoTrack, Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

Featured Stories

