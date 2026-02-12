Orion OYJ (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Orion OYJ (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Orion OYJ had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 31.36%.

Orion OYJ Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ORINY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.05. Orion OYJ has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Danske lowered shares of Orion OYJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion OYJ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Orion OYJ Company Profile

Orion Corporation (Orion Oyj) is a Finland-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of human and veterinary medicines as well as diagnostic tests. The company’s core therapeutic areas include central nervous system disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases, and it offers both proprietary and generic products. Orion’s product range spans from small-molecule drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients to radiodiagnostic imaging agents and line extensions developed through in-house research.

Since its founding in 1917 in Helsinki, Orion has grown into an integrated pharmaceuticals business with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Finland and France.

