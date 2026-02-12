Timothy John Garnett Acquires 14,124 Shares of Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) Stock

Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) Director Timothy John Garnett bought 14,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $252,678.36. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,678.36. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maplight Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MPLT stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 129,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.20.

Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($37.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($35.32).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPLT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Maplight Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “sell (e)” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Maplight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Maplight Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,835,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplight Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Maplight Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Maplight Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients. Our discovery platform holds the potential to fill this void by identifying neural circuits causally linked to disease and targeting those circuits for therapeutic modulation.

