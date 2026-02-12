Timothy John Garnett Acquires 14,124 Shares of Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) Stock

Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) Director Timothy John Garnett bought 14,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $252,678.36. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,678.36. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Maplight Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of MPLT stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 129,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.20.
Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($37.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($35.32).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on MPLT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Maplight Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,835,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplight Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Maplight Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.
Maplight Therapeutics Company Profile
We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients. Our discovery platform holds the potential to fill this void by identifying neural circuits causally linked to disease and targeting those circuits for therapeutic modulation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Maplight Therapeutics
- USAU: The U.S. Gold-Copper Story Investors Can’t Ignore.
- My Epstein Story
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- What central banks are doing with gold right now
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
Receive News & Ratings for Maplight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.