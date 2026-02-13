iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Short Interest Update

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 84,331 shares, an increase of 740.0% from the January 15th total of 10,039 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,608 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 51,608 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Price Performance

JPXN traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.39. 52,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,376. The company has a market capitalization of $135.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.65. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $101.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 75,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market. Components primarily include consumer discretionary, financial and industrials companies. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Index.

